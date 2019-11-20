Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Could be back after bye
Hill's hamstring injury is considered minor, with the Chiefs hoping he'll be ready to play after a Week 12 bye, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Hill reportedly wanted to re-enter Monday's 24-17 win over the Chargers, but the Chiefs held him out for the rest of the game after he limped off the field in the first quarter. It sounds like an MRI brought good news, confirming that Hill's hamstring strain isn't too severe. The Chiefs will come out of their bye to host the Raiders in Week 13, with the Dec. 1 matchup potentially determining which team sits atop the AFC West heading into the final quarter of the season.
