Coach Andy Reid said Monday he's optimistic Hill (shoulder) will practice fully sometime this week, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Reid also confirmed that the 25-year-old didn't take part in any contract drills while practicing on a limited basis last week. Hill figures to have a good chance of returning from his four-game absence if he's cleared for full practice participation. More information should be available once the Chiefs retake the practice field Wednesday.

