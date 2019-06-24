Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Could receive suspension in July
The Chiefs believe Hill could receive a suspension from the NFL as soon as next month, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.
No longer under criminal investigation, Hill remains indefinitely suspended by the Chiefs, who seem hesitant to take any action without knowing how the NFL will handle the situation. A report from Tom Pelissero of NFL.com in early June suggested the team likely would reinstate Hill before the start of training camp July 27. The 25-year-old wide receiver was held out for the entire offseason program, including OTAs in May and mandatory minicamp in June.
