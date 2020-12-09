Hill didn't practice Wednesday due to a non-COVID-19-related illness, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
The star wideout's absence from practice is certainly noteworthy, but there hasn't yet been any indication that his availability for Week 14 is in serious jeopardy. Hill will have two more chances to resume practicing ahead of Sunday's road game against the Dolphins.
More News
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Posts 88 total yards in win•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Flirts with franchise record in win•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Explodes for 11 catches•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Stars in high-scoring win•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Two long TDs in blowout win•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Nabs KC's lone receiving TD•