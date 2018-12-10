Hill dealt with a painful foot/heel injury during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Ravens, Pete Grathoff of The Kansas City Star reports.

Despite limping off the field in obvious pain multiple times, Hill caught eight passes for 139 yards on 14 targets, including a 48-yard gain to convert a fourth-and-9 on the game-tying drive. He did experience a decrease in snap share to 79 percent, landing below 91 percent for the first time since October. It's a safe bet Hill shows up on the Monday injury report, but his ability to play through the injury Sunday suggests he'll try to do the same Thursday against the Chargers.