Head coach Andy Reid said Hill is dealing with a strained hamstring, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Hill picked up a limp after making a long catch in the first half, never returning to the game thereafter. There's no telling how long he could be sidelined until he undergoes further testing this week. The Chiefs' initial injury report will come out Wednesday.

