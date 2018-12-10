Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Deemed day to day
Hill (foot) is considered day to day after an examination failed to reveal any serious issues, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Hill was clearly in pain on multiple occasions during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Ravens, but he also looked like his usual self for much of the game, ultimately catching eight of 14 targets for 139 yards despite logging a snap share (79 percent) well below his accustomed range in the 90s. It remains to be seen how the Chiefs list him on Monday's estimated practice report ahead of a crucial Thursday game against the Chargers. The encouraging exam results would seem to give Hill a good chance to play.
