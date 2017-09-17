Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Doesn't break a big one
Hill caught four of six targets for 43 yards and added six rushing yards in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Eagles.
Fans who were wowed by Hill's stat line in the season opener against New England might look at Sunday's score with a frown, but that's the risk of depending on a player who often lives and dies by the big play. If not for his 75-yard touchdown against New England, Hill's stat line would have been a more pedestrian five catches for 58 yards. Starting Hill week in and week out comes with the caveat that he could break a big play or two and be among the league's best performers, or that those big gainers may never materialize, leading to a more modest output.
