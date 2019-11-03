Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Eclipses century mark in win
Hill brought in six of eight targets for 140 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 26-23 win over the Vikings on Sunday. He also rushed once for five yards.
Hill demonstrated he didn't necessarily need Patrick Mahomes under center to thrive, exploding for his first 100-yard effort of the season and notching a 41-yard catch in the process. The versatile speedster also opened the scoring with a 40-yard touchdown grab and now has four receiving scores since returning from his early-season collarbone injury. Hill should have Mahomes back under center in Week 10 against the Titans, affording him a good opportunity to put together a second consecutive strong performance.
