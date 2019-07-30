Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Exits practice with leg injury
Hill was removed from practice Tuesday with an apparent right leg injury, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.
Hill spent a couple minutes in the medical tent with trainers before he was carted off to the locker room. With any luck, the Chiefs will provide an update after practice when players and coaches chat with the media.
