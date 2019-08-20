Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Expected back Wednesday
Coach Andy Reid expects Hill (personal) to return to practice Wednesday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Hill was absent from practice Tuesday for personal reasons, but it appears as though he'll be back with the Chiefs in short order, as the team continues its preparation for Saturday's preseason game against the 49ers.
