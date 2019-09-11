Hill (collarbone) is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, but it could end up being longer, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Chiefs don't intend to place Hill on injured reserve, preferring to first see how he progresses in the early stages of his rehab from a sternoclavicular joint injury. It sounds like he'll miss the rest of September, with no assurances of a return in October. The Chiefs will turn to Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson and De'Anthony Thomas behind Sammy Watkins at wide receiver.