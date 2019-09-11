Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Expected to miss 4-6 weeks
Hill (collarbone) is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, but it could end up being longer, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Chiefs don't intend to place Hill on injured reserve, preferring to first see how he progresses in the early stages of his rehab from a sternoclavicular joint injury. It sounds like he'll miss the rest of September, with no assurances of a return in October. The Chiefs will turn to Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson and De'Anthony Thomas behind Sammy Watkins at wide receiver.
More News
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Multi-phase recovery on tap•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Slated to miss several weeks•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Slated to miss a few weeks•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Suffers sternoclavicular joint injury•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Shoulder issue led to hospital trip•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Won't return to Sunday's game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 1 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 1.
-
Week 2 QB Preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 2 including...
-
Week 2 RB Preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 2 including...
-
Week 2 WR Preview: Trust Pats WRs?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 2 including...
-
Week 2 TE Preview: More options
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 2 including projections,...
-
Week 2 Rankings: Bounceback coming?
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 2 rankings...