Hill and the starters will play all of the first half during Friday's preseason game against the Falcons.

The speedy wideout will get a full half of live action to gel with first-year starter Patrick Mahomes, his first significant game reps with Mahomes since he officially took over under center this offseason. The second-year signal-caller represents a significant upgrade in terms of arm strength over Alex Smith, so he may be able to better take advantage of Hill's ability to take the top off of defenses.

More News
Our Latest Stories