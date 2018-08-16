Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Expected to play first half Friday
Hill and the starters will play all of the first half during Friday's preseason game against the Falcons.
The speedy wideout will get a full half of live action to gel with first-year starter Patrick Mahomes, his first significant game reps with Mahomes since he officially took over under center this offseason. The second-year signal-caller represents a significant upgrade in terms of arm strength over Alex Smith, so he may be able to better take advantage of Hill's ability to take the top off of defenses.
