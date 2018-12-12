Hill (heel/wrist) is expected to play in Thursday's game against the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hill is listed as questionable on the final injury report, but there isn't much doubt surrounding his status after the Chiefs listed him as a limited practice participant both Tuesday and Wednesday. It's quite possible he plays through considerable pain during the contest, as was the case during Sunday's 27-24 overtime win over Baltimore. Of course, Hill still managed to catch eight of 14 targets for 139 yards in the victory. He'll now face a Chargers defense that he burned for seven catches for 169 yards and two scores back in Week 1.