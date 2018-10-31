Hill (groin) is expected to practice Wednesday, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Hill's ability to practice in any capacity suggests he wasn't injured too badly during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 30-23 win over Denver. The Chiefs may want to restrict his practice workload this week, as there's always concern about minor groin/hamstring injuries lingering if the player pushes too hard. Another update will be available Wednesday afternoon when the Chiefs release their initial injury report for Sunday's game in Cleveland.

More News
Our Latest Stories