Hill had 11 receptions (14 targets) for 102 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-31 win over Oakland.
Hill got the scoring going early for the Chiefs on a short pitch and catch from Patrick Mahomes in the first quarter. The 11 receptions set a new high watermark for the speedy wideout. Hill is known more for his explosive plays as opposed to volume, but the Raiders were sitting in cover-4 shells for most of the night, so head coach Andy Reid and Mahomes took what the defense gave them and connected with Hill on shorter routes. Look for Kansas City's dynamic duo to potentially return to the long ball against a Buccaneers defense that loves to blitz the opposition relentlessly and leave its defensive backs in man coverage.