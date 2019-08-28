Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Facing Ramsey shadow Week 1
Jaguars defensive coordinator Todd Wash suggested cornerback Jalen Ramsey will shadow Hill in Week 1, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.
The two superstars faced each other Week 5 last season, with Hill catching four of seven targets for 61 yards, including two of four for 46 yards when Ramsey had primary coverage (per PFF). The Jaguars didn't strictly use Ramsey to shadow Hill in that matchup, but they nonetheless succeeded in forcing Patrick Mahomes (38 pass attempts) to send more throws to Travis Kelce and Sammy Watkins (eight targets apiece, 178 yards combined). In any case, Hill put up some huge receiving lines last season when he faced teams with top cornerbacks -- 7-169-2 against the Chargers, 7-142-3 against the Patriots, 7-117-2 against the Cardinals and 10-215-2 against the Rams. The season-opening matchup is really only a concern for DFS, as Hill is a no-brainer, every-week start in any other format.
