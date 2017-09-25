Hill caught five of eight targets for 77 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Chargers. He also carried three times for 13 yards in the 24-10 win.

Hill led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards in this one, finding the end zone on a 30-yard play to cap off the team's first drive of the game. He also finished second on the team in carries and rushing yards while returning a pair of punts for minimal gain. It is clear that the team will make an effort to involve Hill in many different ways this season, making him a candidate to break off big plays like this every week. Already off to a fine start, the second-year dynamo will look to keep it going next week against the Redskins.