Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Finds end zone in win over Chargers
Hill caught five of eight targets for 77 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Chargers. He also carried three times for 13 yards in the 24-10 win.
Hill led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards in this one, finding the end zone on a 30-yard play to cap off the team's first drive of the game. He also finished second on the team in carries and rushing yards while returning a pair of punts for minimal gain. It is clear that the team will make an effort to involve Hill in many different ways this season, making him a candidate to break off big plays like this every week. Already off to a fine start, the second-year dynamo will look to keep it going next week against the Redskins.
More News
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Doesn't break a big one•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Explodes for spectacular effort in opener•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Dealing with cramps in Thursday's contest•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Quiet in dress rehersal•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Gets off to fast start Friday•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Set for No. 1 receiving duties•
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...