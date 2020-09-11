Hill brought in five of six targets for 46 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 34-20 win over the Texans on Thursday.

Hill had a quiet night by his lofty standards, but the Chiefs passing game as a whole ceded some production to the spectacular exploits of rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Hill still rewarded fantasy managers by making a three-yard scoring grab early in the fourth quarter to essentially put the game out of reach, as his touchdown pushed Kansas City's lead to 30-7 at the time. Hill should naturally continue to enjoy a robust role in the game plan each week despite the presence of an array of weapons that now includes Edwards-Helaire, and he'll look to up his yardage totals in a Week 2 matchup against the Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 20.