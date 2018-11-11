Hill brought in seven of 10 targets for 117 yards and two touchdowns and also added 20 yards on his sole rush in the Chiefs' 26-14 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. He netted zero yards on his two punt returns.

With Sammy Watkins (foot) inactive, Hill unsurprisingly led the Chiefs in targets and parlayed the extra volume into his third 100-yard game of the season and first since Week 6, which also marked his last multi-touchdown game prior to Sunday. Hill's seven receptions were also his most since Week 7, making it a particularly fruitful fantasy performance. The 24-year-old phenom will now set his sights on a marquee Week 11 Monday night matchup versus the Rams in Mexico City.