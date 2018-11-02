Hill (groin) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

The wideout's full session to conclude the week of practice should allow him to avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's matchup with the Browns. Hill also turned in a full practice Wednesday before turning in a limited session Thursday, but his restrictions that day were likely maintenance-related. He should be fine to handle a full workload in Week 9 against a Cleveland defense that has yielded 276 passing yards per game (seventh-most in the NFL).

