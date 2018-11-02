Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Finishes week with full practice
Hill (groin) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
The wideout's full session to conclude the week of practice should allow him to avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's matchup with the Browns. Hill also turned in a full practice Wednesday before turning in a limited session Thursday, but his restrictions that day were likely maintenance-related. He should be fine to handle a full workload in Week 9 against a Cleveland defense that has yielded 276 passing yards per game (seventh-most in the NFL).
More News
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Limted at practice Thursday•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Logs full practice Wednesday•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Expected to practice•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Suffers strained groin Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Exits Sunday's game with groin injury•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Scores again in primetime•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With Dalvin Cook still dealing with injuries, Latavius Murray is going to keep giving Fantasy...