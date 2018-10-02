Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Finishes with nine grabs
Hill caught nine of 13 targets for 54 yards in Monday night's 27-23 win over the Broncos. He also rushed once for two yards and returned a punt 37 yards.
Hill led the Chiefs in both receptions and targets, setting season-high marks in the process, yet was relatively well contained by the Broncos defense. Besides his long punt return, Hill's biggest gain Monday came in the form of a 15-yard catch, which paled in comparison to his average grab of 22.1 yards entering the contest. While Hill is seemingly always primed to explode, his Week 5 matchup against the similarly spectacular Jaguars secondary should make for quite the confrontation.
