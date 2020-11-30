Hill secured 13 of 15 targets for 269 yards and three touchdowns in the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

As his final line indicates, the incomparable speedster was in top form, particularly during a first quarter when he hauled in touchdown throws of 75 and 44 yards. Hill's 159 receiving yards in the first quarter was the most in any one period in an NFL game since 2006, and he came just 40 yards short overall of equaling Stephone Paige's single-game franchise record of 309 yards, set back in 1985. Hill's target haul was actually just his second highest of the season, and it marked the third straight game he logged double-digit looks from Patrick Mahomes. Hill's eye-popping numbers will naturally be difficult to replicate going forward, although with the way he and Mahomes connected Sunday, it seemingly remains within the realm of possibility. Hill will take on the formidable task of trying to put together a successful encore in a Week 13 Sunday night battle against the Broncos.