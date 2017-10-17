Play

Hill (concussion) practiced in full Tuesday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

The recipient of a hard hit late in Sunday's loss to the Steelers, Hill didn't make an appearance during the Chiefs' final possession as he was evaluated for a concussion. With back-to-back full practices behind him on a short week, he should be good to go for Thursday's divisional showdown in Oakland. Expect Wednesday's injury report to clear up Hill's status for Week 7.

