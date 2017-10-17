Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Full practice Tuesday
Hill (concussion) practiced in full Tuesday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
The recipient of a hard hit late in Sunday's loss to the Steelers, Hill didn't make an appearance during the Chiefs' final possession as he was evaluated for a concussion. With back-to-back full practices behind him on a short week, he should be good to go for Thursday's divisional showdown in Oakland. Expect Wednesday's injury report to clear up Hill's status for Week 7.
More News
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Seems to avoid concussion•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Getting concussion evaluation•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Does not carry injury designation•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Slated to play Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Added to injury report Thursday•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Snares four passes•
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Run to DMC
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire; Dropometer
Another promising week of Waiver Wire running backs, but finding an Aaron Rodgers replacement...
-
Week 7 TE rankings
Austin Seferian-Jenkins has been a nice find for the Jets and for Fantasy players. Should we...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...