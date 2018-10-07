Hill caught four of seven targets for 61 yards and added 26 yards on two carries during Sunday's 30-14 win over the Jaguars.

After two relatively quiet games against the 49ers and Broncos, Hill showed a little more spark against a stout Jaguars defense on Sunday. The thing about Hill is that he is always a gamble and you pay a premium in case he goes off for 100 yards and a couple of scores with his speed. Sunday was a step in the right direction after a mini slump, but a matchup with New England should bring its own challenges as, despite some warts, the Patriots defense ranks in the top 10 in fewest opponent yards per reception.