Hill caught four of seven targets for 61 yards and added 26 yards on two carries during Sunday's 30-14 win over the Jaguars.

After two relatively quiet games against the 49ers and Broncos, Hill showed a little more spark against a stout Jaguars defense on Sunday. The thing about Hill is that he is always a gamble and you pay a premium in case he goes off for 100 yards and a couple of scores with his speed. Sunday was a step in the right direction after a mini slump, but a matchup with New England should bring its own challenges as, despite some warts, the Patriots defense ranks in the top 10 in fewest opponent yards per reception.

More News
Our Latest Stories