Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Gets in end zone twice
Hill had five catches (seven targets) for 101 yards and a touchdown, adding 15 yards and another score on his lone carry in Sunday's 35-3 win over the Raiders.
Hill joined quarterback Patrick Mahomes in reaching a single-season milestone Sunday. The speedy wideout's 1,479 receiving yards set a new single-season record for the Chiefs. Mahomes' ability to fire the deep ball -- as he did on Hill's 67-yard touchdown -- has made the 24-year-old a weekly threat to hit a home run, as opposed to just hoping from a big run after a short catch when Alex Smith was under center. Hill, along with the rest of the Chiefs, will rest for the Wild Card round and return to action in two weeks to host the lowest remaining seed in the Divisional Series.
