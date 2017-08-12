Hill brought in one of two targets for 32 yards in Friday's 27-17 preseason loss to the 49ers.

The speedy phenom put his stamp on the preseason opener early, notching his 32-yard reception down the right side on the Chiefs' opening possession. Hill was targeted on the very next play as well, but the pass fell incomplete. His limited snaps Friday were sufficient for Hill to showcase the game-breaking ability that made him one of the surprises of 2016, and he'll look to to put together an even more successful encore against the Bengals in the Chiefs' second preseason contest.