Hill was evaluated for a concussion after the Chiefs' 19-13 loss to the Steelers on Sunday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Hill took a big hit on a 32-yard punt return late in the fourth quarter and didn't appear to be on the field for Kansas City's final drive of the game. He had five catches for 34 yards on seven targets and lost nine yards on his lone carry, finishing with his least productive stat line of the season. Hill will be in serious danger of missing at least one game if a concussion is confirmed, as the Chiefs face the Raiders on Thursday Night Football in Week 7. Players typically aren't able to make it through the NFL's concussion protocol in four days.