Hill caught four of five targets for 61 yards during Sunday's 31-21 win over the Chargers.

Hill was quiet for the bulk of Sunday's game when, with the Chiefs nursing a three-point lead late in the fourth quarter, he got behind the Chargers' secondary for a 47-yard completion to set up the game-sealing touchdown. The win, coupled with a Patriots loss, means that the Chiefs will be the AFC's No. 2 seed and play either the Patriots, Texans or Bills in two weeks. In two games against New England and Houston this season, Hill has 11 total receptions for 147 yards and two touchdowns.