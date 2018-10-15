Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Goes off for three scores
Hill racked up 142 yards and three touchdowns on seven receptions (12 targets) in Sunday's shootout loss to the Patriots.
Pat Mahomes -- and in turn, Hill -- were held in check in the first half against the Patriots' "bend, but don't break" defense. That strategy only worked for two quarters, as Hill was able to break the top off New England's secondary with three second-half scores, the last of which coming on a 75-yard catch-and-run that tied the game at 40. The 24-year-old's heavy involvement in the passing game (led all Kansas City receivers in catches and targets) coupled with his home-run hitting ability make him one of the most-explosive fantasy options at wide receiver in some time.
