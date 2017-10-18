Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Good to go Thursday
Hill (neck) doesn't carry an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Raiders.
Listed as a full practice participant this week, the Chiefs' top wideout will be good to go Thursday against an Oakland defense that's allowing 232.7 passing yards per game to date. For his part, Hill has averaged five catches for 65 yards on 6.8 targets through six outings, recording three total touchdowns in that span. He should remain busy in Week 7 with Chris Conley (Achilles) on injured reserve and Albert Wilson (knee) questionable for the contest. Should Wilson remain unavailable this week, Demarcus Robinson and De'Anthony Thomas are next up among the team's wideouts in terms of targets and snaps.
More News
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Full practice Tuesday•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Seems to avoid concussion•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Getting concussion evaluation•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Does not carry injury designation•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Slated to play Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Added to injury report Thursday•
-
Zeke will play in Week 7
Ezekiel Elliott won the latest round of his ongoing legal fight, allowing him to play in the...
-
SportsLine rankings: Bench Allen
Out advanced computer model says bench Keenan Allen and start Nelson Agholor
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Smallwood improving
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL Tuesday.
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Rawls ready to help
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...