Hill (neck) doesn't carry an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Raiders.

Listed as a full practice participant this week, the Chiefs' top wideout will be good to go Thursday against an Oakland defense that's allowing 232.7 passing yards per game to date. For his part, Hill has averaged five catches for 65 yards on 6.8 targets through six outings, recording three total touchdowns in that span. He should remain busy in Week 7 with Chris Conley (Achilles) on injured reserve and Albert Wilson (knee) questionable for the contest. Should Wilson remain unavailable this week, Demarcus Robinson and De'Anthony Thomas are next up among the team's wideouts in terms of targets and snaps.