Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Good to go Week 13
Coach Andy Reid confirmed Friday that Hill (hamstring) would be able to play Sunday against the Raiders, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Hill was forced out early in the Chiefs' previous game Nov. 18 versus the Chargers with a strained hamstring, but he seemingly put to rest any concern about his health by practicing fully Wednesday in Kansas City's first official session following a Week 12 bye. The wideout went on to practice fully again Thursday and Friday, so he shouldn't face any restrictions with his snap count as he checks back into the lineup this weekend. Despite playing less than 20 percent of the offensive snaps due to injury in two of his seven appearances this season, Hill ranks 12th in the NFL with 77.6 receiving yards per game.
