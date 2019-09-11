Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder said Wednesday that Hill (collarbone) began his rehab program earlier this week and noted that the wideout will undergo further testing later this month, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Though Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relayed earlier Wednesday that Hill is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks with his sternoclavicular joint issue, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star relays that the play-making wideout's injury is "truly a week-to-week" concern. In any case, given that Hill's next round of tests won't occur for a couple of weeks, it's safe to rule him out for the Chiefs' next two games, at a minimum. In Hill's absence, added opportunities alongside Sammy Watkins will be available for Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson and De'Anthony Thomas.