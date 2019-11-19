Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Headed for MRI
Hill will undergo an MRI on his hamstring in the next day or two, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Hill finally reconnected with a healthy Patrick Mahomes on Monday night but lasted just seven offensive snaps before pulling up lame on a route downfield. The testing should reveal the extent of Hill's strain and provide a better idea of his timeline for return. On a positive note, the Chiefs are on bye this week, so there is a chance Hill could avoid missing additional action if the damage turns out to be minor.
