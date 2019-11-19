Play

Hill (hamstring) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Chargers.

Hill came up limping after attempting to haul in a long pass and immediately caught the eye of team trainers. After stretching and trying to stay in the game, he headed to the locker room to get extra medical attention. On offense, Hill's absence should lead to more opportunity for Sammy Watkins and Mecole Hardman, with Hardman taking over return duties.

