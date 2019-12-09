Hill caught six of eight targets for 62 yards while adding eight rushing yards on two carries in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Patriots.

The speedy receiver saw plenty of Stephon Gilmore on the afternoon, but Hill's production may also have been affected by the knock Patrick Mahomes took to his throwing hand early in the game, as the quarterback seemed reluctant to attack downfield too much afterwards. Assuming Mahomes' injury isn't serious, Hill will try to rebound in Week 15 at home against the Broncos, who he posted a 3-74-1 line against in Week 7.