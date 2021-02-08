Hill caught seven of 10 targets for 73 yards during Kansas City's 31-9 loss to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. He also had one carry for five yards.

Hill dropped 269 receiving yards and three scores when he last met the Buccaneers in Week 12 of the regular season, and he went over 100 yards in each of the Chiefs' last two postseason games, so holding him to just 73 yards on 10 targets should be considered a huge victory for defensive coordinator Todd Bowles' scheme. The constant pressure that Patrick Mahomes faced while trying to survive without both starting tackles heavily impeded Hill's ability to operate as a deep threat, but the 26-year-old also dropped a potential touchdown in the first half, and his average catch distance (10.4 yards) was his lowest of the playoffs. The soon-to-be 27-year-old logged six 100-yard performances during the 2020 regular season, in addition to a career-high 15 touchdowns. while compiling a total 87 catches for 1,276 yards. A relatively quiet Super Bowl performance won't do anything to take away from his status as one of the unquestioned top fantasy wideouts come 2021.