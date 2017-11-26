Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Held to 54 yards on nine touches
Hill caught seven of 11 targets for 41 yards while rushing twice for 13 yards in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Bills.
The stagnating Kansas City offense did a good job of getting the ball into Hill's hands, as he easily led the team in targets while tying his season-high of seven catches for the second consecutive week. He wasn't able to turn any of those looks into big plays, however, gaining no more than 11 yards on any of his catches while being held below 50 receiving yards for the fifth time this season.
