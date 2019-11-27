Play

Coach Andy Reid relayed that Hill (hamstring) will be a full practice participant Wednesday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site previously relayed Reid's optimism about Hill's Week 13 availability, and the fact that the wideout is slated to practice fully Wednesday puts him on track to suit up Sunday against the Raiders, in the absence of any setbacks.

