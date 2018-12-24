Hill caught four of his nine targets for 74 yards in Sunday's 38-31 loss to the Seahawks. He also added two carries for 17 yards.

Hill was quiet early on, recording only 17 rushing yards and one catch for 15 yards in the first half. He did come on in a bit in the second half, which was highlighted by a 32-yard reception. However, there was cause for concern when he remained on the ground after the play with an apparent ankle injury. Though he re-entered the game, he was targeted only once afterwards and was not able to record a reception. With the Chiefs still fighting for the AFC West title, Hill will certainly be on the field for the regular-season finale so long as his health allows, although his elite speed could be limited by the injury.