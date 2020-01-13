Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Just three catches, muffs punt
Hill caught three of four targets for 41 receiving yards and lost one fumble during Sunday's 51-31 divisional round win against the Texans.
The four-time Pro Bowler put his defense into a precarious situation late in the first quarter, muffing a Bryan Anger punt inside his own 10-yard line and setting up Houston for a touchdown two plays later to extend its lead to 21-0. Hill would later have to briefly exit the game after absorbing a hard hit from Texans safety Justin Reid, but he would return a drive later and finish out the contest. In addition to his 20-yard catch that helped the Chiefs tally a go-ahead TD shortly before the half, Hill also drew a pass interference call on Bradley Roby in the third quarter to help situate KC inside the red zone for another score at the 4:39 mark. His contributions of late have not been clearly reflected on the stat sheet, as Hill has been held under 73 receiving yards for seven consecutive games heading into a divisional round matchup against a Tennessee defense that allowed just one Raven to exceed 60 receiving yards Saturday during a 28-12 win over Baltimore.
