Hill caught five of six targets for 77 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 34-20 win over the Ravens. He also rushed twice for 25 yards.

Hill started the game by taking an end-around 22 yards on Kansas City's first offensive snap. The speedster subsequently made a catch of 33 yards, setting up his team's opening score, then got in the end zone himself with a 20-yard, over-the-shoulder reception in the second quarter. In doing so, Hill continued his touchdown streak, having scored in each of the first three weeks to this season, and also topped 100 total yards for the second straight game. On the back of form like that, Hill should be anxious to keep his momentum going in Week 4 versus the Patriots.