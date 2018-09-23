Hill brought in two of five targets for 51 yards, rushed twice for five yards, returned a punt for five yards and recovered a fumble in the Chiefs' 38-27 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

Hill finally came back down to earth to an extent, although he still logged a 42-yard reception. The 24-year-old speedster's targets did drop for the second straight week, as the Patrick Mahomes honed in on Travis Kelce and Hill's position mate Sammy Watkins frequently in the win. Hill will undoubtedly fall victim to game plans designed specifically against him, but his elite speed will keep him a high-upside play regardless of matchup and format. He'll look to bounce back against the Broncos in a Week 4 Monday night matchup.