Hill caught eight of 10 targets for 110 yards and added nine yards on three rushing attempts in Sunday's 22-17 win over the Browns in the AFC divisional round.

Hill had 78 receiving yards before Patrick Mahomes' (concussion) third-quarter departure, then made a circus 23-yard catch on a Chad Henne pass in the fourth, pressing the ball against his thigh to secure possession as he went to the ground. Hill saved his most important play for last, coming open for a five-yard catch to pick up 4th-and-inches and allow Kansas City to run out the clock. While Hill's stock would take a hit if Mahomes is unable to play in next week's AFC Championship Game against the Bills, the speedster still has the big-play ability to make a major impact, even without his starting quarterback.