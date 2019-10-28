Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Leads team in receiving
Hill had six catches (nine targets) for 76 yards and rushed for five more yards on his lone carry in Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Packers.
Hill actually turned in a respectable stat line considering the Chiefs were starting backup quarterback Matt Moore in place of the dynamic Patrick Mahomes (knee). The speedy wideout posted similar stat lines in his first two games back from injury, but he was also rewarded with three touchdowns from his primary QB. It was rumored that Mahomes may have tried playing in this contest just one week removed from knee surgery, but the team opted to air on the side of caution. That said, there is a better chance that Hill gets his deep-threat partner back for a stiff test against Minnesota's defense Sunday.
