Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Likely out Week 5
Hill (shoulder) will undergo additional testing Monday but isn't expected to be ready to play Week 5 against the Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Shortly after sustaining the sternoclavicular injury in the season opener Sept. 8, Hill was handed an estimated recovery timeline of around 4-to-6 weeks. The short end of that timetable will arrive next weekend, and though Hill was seen running routes on the field Sunday, the Chiefs apparently aren't convinced he's far enough along in the recovery process to make it back to action next weekend. That being said, the team will see how the imaging on Hill's shoulder looks Monday before determining his availability for Week 5 and beyond. With the Chiefs entering Sunday's game against the Lions at 3-0 and multiple receivers having stepped up in his absence, Hill probably won't be rushed back at less than full health.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 4.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4