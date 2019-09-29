Hill (shoulder) will undergo additional testing Monday but isn't expected to be ready to play Week 5 against the Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Shortly after sustaining the sternoclavicular injury in the season opener Sept. 8, Hill was handed an estimated recovery timeline of around 4-to-6 weeks. The short end of that timetable will arrive next weekend, and though Hill was seen running routes on the field Sunday, the Chiefs apparently aren't convinced he's far enough along in the recovery process to make it back to action next weekend. That being said, the team will see how the imaging on Hill's shoulder looks Monday before determining his availability for Week 5 and beyond. With the Chiefs entering Sunday's game against the Lions at 3-0 and multiple receivers having stepped up in his absence, Hill probably won't be rushed back at less than full health.