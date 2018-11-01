Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Limted at practice Thursday
Hill (groin) was limited at Thursday's practice.
Hill practiced fully Wednesday, so the dip to a limited session is notable. It remains to be seen if the downgrade in participation was maintenance-related or indicative of a setback. Friday's final injury report in advance of Sunday's game against the Browns will shed added clarity on that front.
