Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Listed as non-participant Monday
Hill (heel/wrist) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's injury report.
Hill left the field multiple times during Sunday's 27-24 win against the Ravens, with the issues identified as heel and wrist injuries. Despite the limitations, he tallied eight catches (on 14 targets) for 139 yards and one carry for six yards. Upon an examination, Hill's issues aren't "serious," and he'll be deemed "day-to-day," according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. On Monday, coach Andy Reid offered a positive spin on Hill, telling Adam Teicher of ESPN.com that he believes the wide receiver will suit up Thursday against the Chargers. With just three days between games, it's no surprise Hill is kicking off Week 15 prep with a DNP next to his name, but ideally he'll fit in some activity Tuesday or Wednesday to provide confidence that active status is to be expected.
