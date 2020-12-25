Hill (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
That said, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com believes that Hill's 'questionable' designation seems "more precautionary than anything," with coach Andy Reid having said that he expects the wideout -- who was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday -- to play in Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET contest.
