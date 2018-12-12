Hill (heel/wrist) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Chargers, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

A non-participant in practice to start the week, Hill managed limited sessions both Tuesday and Wednesday, seemingly putting him on track to play in the big AFC West showdown. A cautious approach might normally make sense on a short week, but the Chiefs need all the help they can get with Sammy Watkins (foot) and Spencer Ware (hamstring) expected to miss the crucial game. A victory would essentially lock up the No. 1 seed in the AFC, while a loss would put the Chiefs in real danger of dropping to No. 5 in the conference pecking order. The team will release its inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to Thursday's 8:20 p.m. EST kickoff.

